International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

IMXI stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.51.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,987.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $510,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,529. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in International Money Express by 53.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

