InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Raised to C$19.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IIPZF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of IIPZF opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.