Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.56.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.96. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.96 and a 1-year high of C$18.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 305,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,352,007.50.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

