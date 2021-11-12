Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.20 million.Intevac also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on IVAC. TheStreet lowered Intevac from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Intevac alerts:

Shares of IVAC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.07. 26,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,679. Intevac has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intevac stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Intevac worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.