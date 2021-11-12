Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 141.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

INTZ traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,312. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intrusion stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Intrusion worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

