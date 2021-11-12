Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $350.79 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.09. The firm has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.