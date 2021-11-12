Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Holdings Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.51% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $42,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.78. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $98.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.