Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) Trading Down 0.6%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.23 and last traded at $21.23. Approximately 87,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 156,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.