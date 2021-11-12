Invesco Ltd. Buys 186,750 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,509,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $128,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 128.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth about $3,222,000. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 153,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after acquiring an additional 60,980 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 112,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2,661.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 140,551 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average of $84.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.62) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

