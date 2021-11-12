Invesco Ltd. Has $148.19 Million Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,504,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 961,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $148,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 66,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 97.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

