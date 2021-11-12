Invesco Ltd. Purchases 22,288 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $133,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $105.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average is $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

