Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $93.03 and last traded at $93.19. 35,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day moving average is $86.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.