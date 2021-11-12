Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Gartner (IT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gartner (NYSE: IT):

11/5/2021 – Gartner had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Gartner had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Gartner had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $303.00 to $339.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/3/2021 – Gartner was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $363.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $341.00.

10/5/2021 – Gartner was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $323.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Gartner have outperformed the industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters and raised full year 2021 guidance. The company offers timely, thought-provoking and comprehensive analysis that is known for its high quality, independence and objectivity. Its research reports have become indispensable tools for various companies across different sectors, strengthening its leading position in the market. The company has a large and diverse addressable market with low customer concentration that mitigates operating risks. Consistency in share buybacks boost investor confidence. However, continuous investments to retain a competitive edge and fend off competition has increased the company's expenses and contracted margin. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations is a concern.”

9/23/2021 – Gartner had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $322.00 to $341.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $329.58 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.08.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $408,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,760,448. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

