Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pernod Ricard (PDRDY)

11/3/2021 – Pernod Ricard was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

10/28/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/22/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/22/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/22/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/5/2021 – Pernod Ricard was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

10/5/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/4/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock remained flat at $$47.12 on Friday. Pernod Ricard SA has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

