Investors Buy Large Volume of Jefferies Financial Group Call Options (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 17,786 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,060% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,533 call options.

JEF opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

