Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Raymond James

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVTA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. Invitae has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $539,692.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,771. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,419,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,852,000 after buying an additional 2,238,091 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 15.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after buying an additional 2,261,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Invitae by 49.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,678,000 after buying an additional 2,001,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invitae by 34.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,930,000 after buying an additional 844,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

