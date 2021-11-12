ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

IO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a report on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ION Geophysical stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.86. 585,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,534. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.32.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ION Geophysical will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 135,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $178,392.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,306,313 shares of company stock worth $2,028,693. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

