Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Trading Up 1.8%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.51 and last traded at $17.34. Approximately 30,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49.

Ipsidy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDTY)

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.