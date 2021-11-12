IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,899 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up about 3.1% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. FMR LLC increased its position in eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,783,000. Amundi acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,481,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eBay by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in eBay by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.34. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.40 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,744 shares of company stock worth $10,223,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

