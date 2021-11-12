IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2,666.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

VOO stock opened at $427.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $322.73 and a twelve month high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

