IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,973 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for about 2.2% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $63.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRO. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

