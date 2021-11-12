Isaac Ro Sells 19,516 Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) Stock

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $165,690.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Isaac Ro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Isaac Ro sold 40,848 shares of Sema4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $307,993.92.

Shares of SMFR stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth $79,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,674,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMFR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

