iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,366,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 15,139,743 shares.The stock last traded at $148.15 and had previously closed at $150.96.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,533,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,949,000 after purchasing an additional 232,579 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,093,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,895,000 after acquiring an additional 191,822 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

