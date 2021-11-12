iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.17 and last traded at $75.29. 517,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 539,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.47.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.83.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.