iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.17 and last traded at $75.29. 517,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 539,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.47.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average is $72.83.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.