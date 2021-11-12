iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 31.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,746 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $36,649,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 290.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after acquiring an additional 851,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 383.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 785,724 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $12,762,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $8,095,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37.

