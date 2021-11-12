iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 397.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

JKE opened at $71.40 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $313.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.09.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

