iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 308,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $288.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $204.99 and a one year high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.96.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

