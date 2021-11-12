iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $141.22 and last traded at $141.64. 75,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 224,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.07.

