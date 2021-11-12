iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 6.1% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $32,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $119.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.49. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $78.84 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.