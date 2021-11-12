IsoPlexis Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 17th (NASDAQ:ISO)

IsoPlexis’ (NASDAQ:ISO) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 17th. IsoPlexis had issued 8,333,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $124,995,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISO. Cowen began coverage on IsoPlexis in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IsoPlexis in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ISO stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. IsoPlexis has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($10.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($9.87). Analysts anticipate that IsoPlexis will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

