Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 33.69%.

NYSEAMERICAN ISR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,085. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Isoray stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 150.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Isoray were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on Isoray in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Isoray has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

