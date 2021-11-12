Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 33.69%.
NYSEAMERICAN ISR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,085. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.90.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Isoray stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 150.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Isoray were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Isoray
IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.
