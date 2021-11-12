Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Issuer Direct from a d+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.89. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Issuer Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 111,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 41.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

