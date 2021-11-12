Istar Inc. Buys 6,707 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,707 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.55 per share, with a total value of $500,006.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Istar Inc. bought 6,610 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.63 per share, with a total value of $499,914.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,601 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.74 per share, with a total value of $499,959.74.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 2,606 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 9,861 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $742,138.86.

On Friday, October 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,424 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.49 per share, with a total value of $999,953.76.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,486 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.14 per share, with a total value of $999,852.04.

On Monday, October 25th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,621 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.41 per share, with a total value of $999,917.61.

On Friday, October 22nd, Istar Inc. acquired 13,174 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.90 per share, with a total value of $999,906.60.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,185 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $999,950.40.

On Monday, October 18th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,358 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $999,979.88.

Shares of SAFE opened at $73.92 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.01 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21 and a beta of -0.31.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Safehold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

