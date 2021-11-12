Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,628 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 59,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 731,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 74,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

ITUB opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.79. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.36%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.