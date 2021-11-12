iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Given New $54.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $175,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 401,872 shares of company stock worth $11,261,857. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

