iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Given New $54.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.63% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.
iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61.
In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $175,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 401,872 shares of company stock worth $11,261,857. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
