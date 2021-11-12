ITM Power (LON:ITM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut ITM Power to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

ITM opened at GBX 495.80 ($6.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.11. ITM Power has a 52-week low of GBX 268.25 ($3.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -90.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 453.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 425.42.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

