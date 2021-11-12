Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,834 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.99% of Itron worth $135,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Itron by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Itron by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Itron by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Itron by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,546 shares of company stock worth $1,068,400 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITRI opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,196.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average is $86.35.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ITRI. Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus decreased their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

