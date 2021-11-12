ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.010-$4.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.75. 9,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,753. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.80. ITT has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ITT will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 232.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 162,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of ITT worth $21,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

