J Arnold Wealth Management Co Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for approximately 0.6% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,285,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.39. 50,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,399,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.61. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

