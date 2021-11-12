J Arnold Wealth Management Co Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 167.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,456,000 after buying an additional 484,420 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 122,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.54. 19,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,186. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $103.87 and a 12-month high of $133.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.67.

