J Arnold Wealth Management Co Makes New Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 197,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,182. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $104.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06.

