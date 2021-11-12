J Arnold Wealth Management Co Purchases 56,150 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,150 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF comprises 17.0% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $34,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 254,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $35.59. 75 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

