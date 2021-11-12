J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday.

JDW opened at GBX 954 ($12.46) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,040.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,113.55. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 856.13 ($11.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -6.50.

In related news, insider John Hutson sold 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,069 ($13.97), for a total value of £71,783.35 ($93,785.41).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

