J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.15 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.9% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $7.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.59. 230,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,791,359. The company has a market cap of $739.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.34, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.25. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $323.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.93.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

