J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPM stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.05. 23,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,602. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

