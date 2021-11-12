J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 2.2% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,003,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Deere & Company by 33.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 61,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 10.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

DE traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.65. 3,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $246.87 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

