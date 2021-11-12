Jaguar Health (JAGX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 612.54% and a negative return on equity of 205.92%. On average, analysts expect Jaguar Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JAGX opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAGX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

