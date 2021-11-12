James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for James Hardie Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for James Hardie Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JHX. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

JHX stock opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.28.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 11.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 119.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

