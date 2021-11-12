James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26.
Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $39.41 on Friday. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.28.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
James Hardie Industries Company Profile
James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.
