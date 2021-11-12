James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26.

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $39.41 on Friday. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.28.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

